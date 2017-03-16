Opera House season begins



From left—Gabby Thooft of Tyler, Julia Nilles of Ruthton and Lauren Johnson of Florence will be among the performers in Broadway Meets Lake Benton this weekend at the Lake Benton Opera House.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The 11th annual Broad­way Meets Lake Benton show comes to the Lake Benton Opera House this weekend. The show will feature 26 area perform­ers who have appeared in past musicals on the Opera House stage, singing their favorite Broadway songs.

Among the perform­ers will be Tom Schmitt of Porter, who has played some major roles in past productions,…

