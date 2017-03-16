Winter makes an encore appearance over past weekend



A late winter storm brought around eight inches of snow to the Tyler area on Sunday, causing some driving issues for area travelers. The storm combined with a city-wide planned power outage to bring a little extra chill to local residents.

By Mark Wilmes

Nine days before the calendar says spring begins, the Tyler area received a reminder that winter is not quite done with us. Two days of snow flurries turned into a reported 8-10 inches of snow on Sunday. The winter storm caused some driving difficulties throughout the region, and late starts for some area schools Monday morning. The RTR School District had a previously scheduled day off for students on Monday.

