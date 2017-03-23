RTR grad competes at NCAA National Championship in Alabama



RTR graduate Jada Carr recently competed at the national level for her University of Sioux Falls track team.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



On March 9 Jada Carr was able to show what alot of hard work and strong dedication can do for a person. That was the date the 2014 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton graduate competed in the NCAA National Championship in Birmingham, Alabama. The University of Sioux Falls (USF) athlete entered the meet seeded 19th nationally in her first appearance at nationals. Carr proved she belonged in the field with a best leap of 5.52 meters (18-1.50), earning her a 16th place finish nationally in a field of 20. She ended up just 6.5 inches out of a second-team All-American finish.

Carr was among 11 USF team members in a variety of events to make the trip…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.