RTR Knights girls honored



The RTR Girls Basketball Awards Banquet was held Sunday evening. Individual awards were as follows: Offensive Player of the Year – Tina Haroldson; Defensive Player of the Year – Hallie Lingen; Rookie of the Year – Jonni Biren; Scout Player of the Year – Brittney Thooft; Most Improved Player of the Year – Brooke Thomsen; Triple Threat Award – Tina Haroldson; Coach’s Award – Brooke Thomsen; Tina was All-Conference and Hallie was Honorable Mention All-Conference.

Pictured are the 2016-17 letter winners. From left to right in front are Brooke Thomsen, Jonni Biren, Makenzie Buchert, Morgan Johnson, Tina Haroldson and Hallie Lingen; in back are Chloe Hess, Mya Chris¬tesen, Alexis Nelson, Courtney Petersen, Brittney Thooft and Jackie Dressen.

