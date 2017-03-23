RTR School Board wrestles with identifying roof repairs

By Mark Wilmes

Interim Superintendent Dick Orcutt spoke about the growing problem of backed up roof repairs to buildings in the district at last week’s regular monthly meeting in Ruthton. Orcutt said after checking with administration in other dis­tricts, he contacted Ron Hal­gerson of TSP to make a pro­posal on inspecting the three buildings.

“Right now we have over $1 million worth of roofing needs that need to be taken care of, between the three buildings,” Orcutt told the board. “We’ve got a long-term plan that is required by the State of Min­nesota. In that long-term plan we’re taking the monies that are available to us and utilizing those, but even taking the small smattering of roofing needs that we have we are actually overspending the amount of money that we’ve got coming in from the State of Minnesota. Therefore, the [Building and Grounds] committee, in their discussions, feel we need to do triage on our buildings.

