TE Underground team wins season

March 23, 2017

The Tyler women’s bowling banquet was held March 15 at the Kronborg Inn. The TE Underground team were the team champions for the 2016-17 season. Pictured above, left to right, are Barb Dybdahl, Kathi VanDeVere, Peggy Wilmes, Sue Furan and Monica Lutterman.

Individual winners, pictured left to right, are Lena Burckhardt, High Game – 230; Kristie Johnson, High Series – 541; Kathi VanDeVere, High Average – 153; Monica Lutterman, Most Improved Average.

