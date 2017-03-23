TE Underground team wins season



The Tyler women’s bowling banquet was held March 15 at the Kronborg Inn. The TE Underground team were the team champions for the 2016-17 season. Pictured above, left to right, are Barb Dybdahl, Kathi VanDeVere, Peggy Wilmes, Sue Furan and Monica Lutterman.



Individual winners, pictured left to right, are Lena Burckhardt, High Game – 230; Kristie Johnson, High Series – 541; Kathi VanDeVere, High Average – 153; Monica Lutterman, Most Improved Average.