Youth wrestling team takes third

After 10 hours in the gym and five team match­es on Saturday, the Mar­shall-Lakeview-RTR Youth Wrestling team took third place out of 14 teams in Region 2, earning a spot in the NWYA State Tourna­ment to be held in Roches­ter March 31–April 2. The State Team Tournament consists of 32 teams from the five Minnesota State Regions.

