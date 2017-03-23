Youth wrestling team takes third
March 23, 2017
The Marshall-Lakeview-RTR Youth Wrestling Team took third place in Region 2. RTR wrestlers included Levi Kraft, Drew Chandler, Sean Griesse and Joshua Kraft.
After 10 hours in the gym and five team matches on Saturday, the Marshall-Lakeview-RTR Youth Wrestling team took third place out of 14 teams in Region 2, earning a spot in the NWYA State Tournament to be held in Rochester March 31–April 2. The State Team Tournament consists of 32 teams from the five Minnesota State Regions.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.