County camping surcharge discussed



The Road and Bridge public hearing at the courthouse last week was well attended.

By Tammy Mathison

hendrickspioneer@gmail.com

Robert Olsen of the Lincoln County Environmental Office spoke to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners regard­ing a $50 per campsite surcharge at Norwegian Creek that has been past practice. The Parks Department takes funds out of the revenues. Olsen said the question of doing the same with other campers around the lake has come up as those people are also making use of the lake. The discussion that ensued included bringing forth the points that unlike Norwegian Creek Camp­ground, other campers are camp­ing on private property, and that the money collected goes to the Lake Benton Lake Improvement District. The fee, Olsen said, is a direct way of placing mainte­nance of the lake on the users rather than the taxpayers. The Lake Benton Lake Improvement District would be making the de­cision whether to implement the fee for other campers; the deci­sion for the county to continue collecting the surcharge fee is up to the county. A motion was made and passed by unanimous consent to continue collecting the $50 surcharge at Norwegian Creek.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.