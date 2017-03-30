First place in Worthington



The RTR fifth grade girls traveling team took first place in the Watertown basketball tournament on March 4, going 3-0 for the day. The scores were West Fargo Crush 32-12, Brookings Bobcats 26-17 and Watertown 40-39. The traveling team ended their season with a 20-1 record. Pictured left to right in front are Gabi Borresen, Tatum Hess, Kylie Reber, Kelsi Vanderplaates, Briella Buchert and Kya Alderson; in back are Shae O’Leary, Ally Nelson, Abby Carr, Madi Burns, Camry Swanson, Morgan Tommeraasen and Lily Klumper.

