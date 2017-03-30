Golf team hopes to get outside soon

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Golf Team has been on the inside looking out. Coach Steve Borchert and his trusty assistant Taylor Topinka have 13 in­dividuals looking for spots on the team and also look­ing for better weather for outside activities.

Lost from last year is Jer­emy Alsaker for the boys. Jeremy went to the state tournament for the second straight year last year. Sar­ah Stanek graduated from the girls’ program.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.