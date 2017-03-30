Golf team hopes to get outside soon
March 30, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Golf Team has been on the inside looking out. Coach Steve Borchert and his trusty assistant Taylor Topinka have 13 individuals looking for spots on the team and also looking for better weather for outside activities.
Lost from last year is Jeremy Alsaker for the boys. Jeremy went to the state tournament for the second straight year last year. Sarah Stanek graduated from the girls’ program.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |