Helping hungry children



Danebod Lutheran Church Pastor Jennifer Thul and Tyler Avera Nursing Home Activities Coordinator Ashley Hunt helped residents pack food for the We Care For Kids program last Wednesday.

By Mark Wilmes

Residents at Avera Tyler Sunrise Manor Nursing Home have been helping battle hunger in young people for the past several weeks, helping pack food for the We Care for Kids backpack program. With the help of Pastor Jennifer Thul of Danebod Lutheran Church and nursing home Activities Director Ashley Hunt, residents fill food bags for children who need them at RTR Elementary School.

Pastor Thul said donations come from a variety of sources in the area, including the food shelf.

