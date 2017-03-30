Knights looking for wins

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Knights lost some quality people from last year in baseball. Ryan Fischer, Dain LaRock, Levi Hurst and Ross Johnson had been starters for four straight years. They pro­vided not only offense for the Knights during those years, but plenty of sound defense.

The key returners for Head Coach Josh Fredrick­son and Assistant Coach Shay Wabeke are Jared Baartman, Jake Fischer and Hunter Vanlerberge. All of these players have started for the last two years. All are juniors.

