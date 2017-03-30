Softball squad works to improve on nine wins
March 30, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
Granger Maranell and his assistant, Ashley Bos, welcomed 13 players out for the first practice in softball. As seems to be the standard in softball, a couple of players who helped them win games last year decided not to come out for the sport this year.
The biggest loss from graduation is Ashlynn Wabake. Ashlynn was the top hitter on the team last season and also played a very steady shortstop position. She was the only senior on the team last year. There are no seniors on the team this year.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.