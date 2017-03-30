SWEC Joint powers board discusses financial issues
March 30, 2017
RTR representatives to the SWEC board—Craig Hess and Peggy Dunblazier.
By Mark Wilmes
RTR Board Representative Craig Hess disputed attorney charges to the RTR district at the Southwest Educational Cooperative (SWEC) joint powers meeting last Thursday in Hendricks. The invoice was generated after a call from Hess to get information he had requested. Hess questioned why the RTR district had been charged for the entire bill, when normally RTR would be responsible for 60 percent.
“We are being charged 100 percent and we need an explanation,” Hess told the board.
SWEC Superintendent Bruce Houck explained that it was determined that RTR had initiated the charges and should be responsible.
