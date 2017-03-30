Tyler’s Thrifty White Pharmacy recognized by Pharmacy News Today



Tyler Thrifty White Pharmacist Amanda Schmitz has received a Minnesota Pharmacist of the Month award in consecutive months from Pharmacy News Today. The Tyler crew, from left, includes Brooke Kuehne, Leslie Dahlgren, Amanda Schmitz and Billi Dahl.

By Mark Wilmes

Tyler Thrifty White pharma­cist Amanda Schmitz was re­cently recognized as Minnesota Pharmacist of the Month in con­secutive months, receiving the award in December and January. The award is given out by the national publication Pharmacy News Today, which designates the award to pharmacists in ev­ery state.

Schmitz said the award goes to small-town pharmacists who are making a big difference in their communities. She said her award was a tribute to the entire staff at the local pharmacy.

