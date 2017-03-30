Tyler’s Thrifty White Pharmacy recognized by Pharmacy News Today
March 30, 2017
Tyler Thrifty White Pharmacist Amanda Schmitz has received a Minnesota Pharmacist of the Month award in consecutive months from Pharmacy News Today. The Tyler crew, from left, includes Brooke Kuehne, Leslie Dahlgren, Amanda Schmitz and Billi Dahl.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Tyler Thrifty White pharmacist Amanda Schmitz was recently recognized as Minnesota Pharmacist of the Month in consecutive months, receiving the award in December and January. The award is given out by the national publication Pharmacy News Today, which designates the award to pharmacists in every state.
Schmitz said the award goes to small-town pharmacists who are making a big difference in their communities. She said her award was a tribute to the entire staff at the local pharmacy.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |