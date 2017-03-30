Youth wrestling team compete in Regional Tournament



K-6 State Qualifiers from Marshall-Lakeview-RTR youth wrestling, Pre-K through 8th grade, competed Saturday in Windom. From left to right in front are McCoy Marthaler – 1st, Cole Condezo – 2nd, Charlie Moline – 2nd, Landon Marthaler – 1st, RTR’s Tyler Kraft – 2nd, Keynan Coquyt – 3rd, RTR’s Colton Chandler – 2nd; in back are RTR’s Ramsey Carr – 2nd, Dylan Louwagie – 2nd, Tucker Fiene – 1st, RTR’s Joshua Kraft – 1st, Tate Condezo – 3rd, RTR’s Brayden Chandler – 1st, RTR’s Garrett Elton – 2nd. Not pictured is Kaidin Otto – 2nd.

Thirty-eight Marshall/Lakeview/RTR Wrestlers grades Pre-K through 8th grade competed this past Saturday in Windom at the NYWA Individual Regional Tournament.

Those wrestling quali­fied for the Regional Tour­nament by placing 1st or 2nd at a District Tourna­ment. Twenty-nine of the thirty-eight competing placed in the top 6 of their weight class brackets.

Marshall-Lakeview-RTR Pre-K throuugh 8th grade wrestlers competed at the NYWA Individual Regional Tournament. From left to right in front are Dawson DeCamp, Sam Regnier, Tyson Louwagie – 6th, RTR’s Levi Kraft – 5th; in back are Ethan Mattison – 5th, Garett Regnier – 5th, Lukas Stelter – 5th, Brayden Wixon, RTR’s Sean Giesse – 5th, RTR’s Drew Chandler – 4th. Not pictured are Cash DePyper – 5th, Mauer Leyson – 4th, Kannon DePyper – 5th.