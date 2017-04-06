A history of the Tyler Senior Center



The Tyler Senior Center officially handed over the keys to the Tyler Area Food Shelf on Monday morning. Pictured left to right in front are Marlys Dybdahl, Betty Pearson, Elsie Zimmerman, Maryann DeBoer, Agnes Thooft, Alice Kohler and Bonnie Thooft; in back are Carolyn Lutterman accepting the keys from Ann Svendsen, and Gordy Willts.

By Ann Svendsen

The Tyler Senior Citi­zens Center had its begin­ning Thursday, October 26, 1972. The regional co­ordinator on aging, Conrad Rettmer of Tracy met with a group of senior citizens who had gathered at the H.T. Melgaard home. They learned that 31 percent of the population of Tyler was over the age of 65. Assuming interest, it was clear that there was a large enough population of se­niors in the community to support an organization of this nature.

Local commitment would be essential if the Center was to succeed. No state or federal funds were available. A second meet­ing was scheduled to be held at the Tyler Golf Club to determine the level of community interest and support…

