Council asks for action on 1903 school building
April 6, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
In a continued effort to seek relief from blighted properties in Tyler, the Tyler City Council passed a resolution requesting that issues with the 1903 RTR High School building be addressed. Staff and students have been kept out of the building and a snow fence has been erected in front of the structure. Due to safety concerns, the council is requesting the RTR board take action on the issue. The motion requested that the school district “provide a report on the structural stability of the 1903 building and take measures to restore structural integrity or other measures to restore safety to the 1903 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton High School building located at the end of Tyler Street in Tyler, Minnesota.”
