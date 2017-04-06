Council asks for action on 1903 school building



City employee Dave Haroldson, left, expressed concerns over shoreline erosion at Stoney Point Campground.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

In a continued effort to seek relief from blighted properties in Tyler, the Tyler City Council passed a resolution requesting that issues with the 1903 RTR High School building be ad­dressed. Staff and students have been kept out of the building and a snow fence has been erected in front of the structure. Due to safety concerns, the council is requesting the RTR board take action on the issue. The motion requested that the school dis­trict “provide a report on the structural stability of the 1903 building and take measures to restore structural integrity or other measures to restore safety to the 1903 Russell-Tyler-Ruth­ton High School building located at the end of Tyler Street in Ty­ler, Minnesota.”

