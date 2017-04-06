April 12,1940 – March 28,2017

Funeral services for Marge Selken, age 76 of Lake Benton, were Sat­urday, April 1, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Lake Benton. Visitation was Friday, 4-8 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Burial was in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton. She died Tuesday at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Send on-line condolences at www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Margaret Lucille (Kuehl) Selken was born April 12, 1940 to Charles and Ar­lene (Otkin) Kuehl in Ca­zenovia.On Feb. 11, 1961 She married Ron Selken in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; they had three children and later divorced.

Marge is survived by her children—Kristine (Roland) Roelfs of Sibley, Iowa, Kelley Selken of Lake Benton, and Vicky (Craig) Halverson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; four grand­children; sisters Dorothy (Walt) Henningsen of Ver­di, Marion Goertz of Lake Benton and Carol (Roger) Nelson of Dawson; broth­ers Donald (Phyllis) Kuehl of Verdi and Robert Kuehl of Lake Benton; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, brothers Milo “Hank” and Richard “Dick” Kuehl, and sister Evelyn Clark.