Richard Miller

March 20,1969-March 27,2017

Richard D. “Rick” Mill­er, age 48 of Watertown, South Dakota, passed away Monday, March 27 at the hospital in Watertown.

Memorial services will take place Saturday, April 8, 2 p.m. at Danebod Lu­theran Church in Tyler with Pastor Jennie Thul of­ficiating.

Rick was born March 20, 1969 in Ivanhoe. Par­ents are Larry LeDale and Angela K. (Christensen) Miller. He graduated from Jackson High School in Jackson in 1987. Rick at­tended Jackson Commu­nity college for two years, starting when he was a se­nior in high school.

On May 3, 1997 Rick married Cheryl Walton at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler. The couple moved to Watertown in 1998. Rick started working at Electric Motors and Moore for his father and with his brother and was working there at the present time. He enjoyed building his own electric car and work­ing on anything with an electric motor. Rick was known for caring for oth­ers far above himself.

Rick is survived by his wife Cheryl; his mother Angela (Rick) Dubbeldee of Tyler; stepsister Loni Jo (Damin) Eilers; his fa­ther Larry (Julie) Miller of Watertown, South Da­kota; and three brothers—Michael (Stacy) Miller of LeSueur, Weslen Miller of Lake Benton and Micah Miller and his fiancé An­drea Steinmetz, both of Watertown, South Dakota; and three nieces and two nephews.

Blessed be his memory.