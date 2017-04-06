RTR competes at Speech Subsection



RTR High School Speech Team members are pictured at the sub-section meet Saturday, April 1. From left to right in front are Taryn Bedow, Katy Broin, Graham Petersen, Madison Witte, Dajza Gilmore and Grace Klumper; in back are Lauren Johnson, Stephanie Kuhlman, Sara Petersen, Alex Duus, Breanna Alexander and Brooke Burns.

On Saturday, April 1, twelve students from RTR competed in Subsection 11 Speech competition in Minneota. The top four finishers in each category move on to Section competition. Madison Witte and Dajza Gilmore competed in Duo and earned 2nd place. Stephanie Kuhlman and Lauren Johnson also competed in Duo and earned a 7th place finish…

