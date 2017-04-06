RTR Schools raise money for cancer research with Caps on for Cancer Day



Maryann Pagel and Kaitlin Gleis posed with Mrs. Williams at 2013’s Caps on for Cancer event at RTR Elementary School.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



For the ninth consecutive year, students and teachers at RTR Schools will join together to help raise money for Relay For Life of Lincoln County. The students will be participating in Caps on for Cancer day on Wednesday, April 12. For a suggested donation of one dollar at the school office, students will be able to do something they don’t normally get to do—wear a cap to school. In the past, students have contributed to wear anything from a simple baseball or stocking cap, to a boisterous purple and gold-spiked jester hat and everything in between.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.