VanderPlaats joins Avera Tyler Group



Vander Plaats

Avera Medical Group Tyler is pleased to announce the addition of Candice Vander Plaats, Certified Nurse Practitioner, on April 3.

Vander Plaats is a Tyler area native and a graduate of RTR High School. After completing her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Minnesota State University – Mankato, she worked as a registered nurse in a number of facilities including working for Tyler Healthcare Center for five years. She went on to earn a family nurse practitioner master’s degree from Minnesota State University – Mankato. She has spent the last five years working in a family medicine practice in Marshall.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.