KC Free Throw shooters do well at state competition
April 13, 2017
Winning shooters of the Knights of Columbus free throw competition in St. Cloud on April 1 are pictured above. From left to right are fourth place winner Mckinley Schreurs, second place winner Addisyn Serreyn, and sixth place winner Cody Wichmann.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Knights of Columbus state free throw championships were held at St. Cloud on April 1. Three shooters from the Tyler- Lake Benton Council participated in the event.
All the shooters shot 25 free throws at the state competition. There were 12 shooters in all the age groups, 9 through 14. The first three places in all age groups, both girls and boys, received a trophy.
