Lincoln County applying for Safety Grant to improve courthouse security
April 13, 2017
By Tammy Mathison
hendrickspioneer@gmail.com
Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Amber Scholten came before the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to seek approval for an application for a Safety Grant which is provided through the State of Minnesota. The funds would be used for the installation of safety features in the courthouse, namely in the Court Administrator area to provide for a more secure work space. The grant is a 50 percent match grant; the amount the county would be responsible for would be $29,413. The Board of Commissioners approved the application by unanimous consent.
Scholten also mentioned the upcoming Severe Weather Awareness Week, which is April 17-21…
