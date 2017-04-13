Lincoln County applying for Safety Grant to improve courthouse security

By Tammy Mathison

hendrickspioneer@gmail.com

Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Amber Scholten came before the Lin­coln County Board of Commis­sioners to seek approval for an application for a Safety Grant which is provided through the State of Minnesota. The funds would be used for the instal­lation of safety features in the courthouse, namely in the Court Administrator area to provide for a more secure work space. The grant is a 50 percent match grant; the amount the county would be responsible for would be $29,413. The Board of Com­missioners approved the appli­cation by unanimous consent.

Scholten also mentioned the upcoming Severe Weather Awareness Week, which is April 17-21…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.