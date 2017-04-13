Long-time Russell resident featured in PBS production



Long-time Russell resident Aino Lavoie will be featured on Pioneer Public Television’s “Postcards” on April 13.

By Mark Wilmes

Former Russell resident Aino Lavoie will be among the featured interviews on the next Pioneer Public Television episode of “Postcards.” The show visits the chilling holocaust boxcar exhibit in Granite Falls.

The Holocaust Boxcar Exhibit was dedicated in 2016 and has become a major attraction at the Fagen Fighters WWII Museum.

