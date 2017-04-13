RTR Middle School students receive FBI-SOS national award



Mckinley Schreurs accepts the National Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Online Surfing Award for February 2017 on behalf of the RTR Middle School SOS team from Agent Kyle Loven of the Minneapolis Division of the FBI.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Students involved in the new Safe Online Surfing (SOS) program at RTR Middle School were the recipients of the FBI-SOS Internet Challenge award for the month of February. The SOS program is web-based and promotes cyber citizenship by teaching students in third through eighth grades how to recognize and respond appropriately to online dangers. The website is managed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Middle school administrator Darren Baartman introduced FBI Agent Kyle Loven, the Chief Division Counsel and Community Outreach Supervisor for the Minneapolis Division of the FBI. Loven spoke to the students about the program and presented awards to the SOS team members. Loven said the award was won against competition from throughout the nation.

