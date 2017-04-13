RTR track team competes in MCC Early Bird Invitational

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR High School track teams traveled to Slayton on March 31 to compete in the MCC Early Bird Invitational. The boys’ team placed third behind Class AA Worthington and Class A Wabasso with 75 points, just six points from being the top-scoring Class A team. The Knights had three first place finishers as Jayden Strand topped the field in the 200 meters, and Chris Muecke and Gar­rett Kern placed first in the long jump and triple jump, respectively.

The girls’ team placed seventh at the meet, with Madison Witte taking a second place finish in the 100 meter hurdles.

