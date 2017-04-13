Small Town Girlz opens in Tyler



Owner Kim Dybdahl is pictured with a display of some of the items she sells at her new store, Small Town Girlz located on Bradley Street in Tyler.

By Mark Wilmes

Tyler’s newest specialty shop has opened on Bradley Street. Owner Kim Dybdahl launched Small Town Girlz, a clothing store, in the same building as El Belle’s, another recent addition to the city’s business community.

Dybdahl is already an established daycare provider in town, providing services for a full slate of 12 children as well as a part-time photographer. When the chance for one more business presented itself, she saw it as a chance to do something she enjoys, to counter the rigors of the rest of her day.

