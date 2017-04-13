Small Town Girlz opens in Tyler
April 13, 2017
Owner Kim Dybdahl is pictured with a display of some of the items she sells at her new store, Small Town Girlz located on Bradley Street in Tyler.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Tyler’s newest specialty shop has opened on Bradley Street. Owner Kim Dybdahl launched Small Town Girlz, a clothing store, in the same building as El Belle’s, another recent addition to the city’s business community.
Dybdahl is already an established daycare provider in town, providing services for a full slate of 12 children as well as a part-time photographer. When the chance for one more business presented itself, she saw it as a chance to do something she enjoys, to counter the rigors of the rest of her day.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |