Westin Kirk named to Marshall Independent’s first team in area

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

Westin Kirk, who led the RTR Knights to a 23-6 record in basketball this past season, was named to the Marshall Independent first team for his efforts. Westin was listed on six of the seven statistical cate­gories on the leaderboard for the 11 area teams in­cluded. He led the Knights in scoring with an average of 14.4 ppg. He had this to say about receiving the award, “It’s pretty awe­some. It’s hard to put into words. I owe alot to my teammates and coaches. I am looking forward to next year. We have our top six scorers coming back. It should be fun trying to go a bit further next year.”

