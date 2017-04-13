Westin Kirk named to Marshall Independent’s first team in area
April 13, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
Westin Kirk, who led the RTR Knights to a 23-6 record in basketball this past season, was named to the Marshall Independent first team for his efforts. Westin was listed on six of the seven statistical categories on the leaderboard for the 11 area teams included. He led the Knights in scoring with an average of 14.4 ppg. He had this to say about receiving the award, “It’s pretty awesome. It’s hard to put into words. I owe alot to my teammates and coaches. I am looking forward to next year. We have our top six scorers coming back. It should be fun trying to go a bit further next year.”
