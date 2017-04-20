Baseball team suffers loss to MACCRAY in opener



Jake Fischer makes some solid contact during the first inning of Thursday’s game against MACCRAY.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Baseball Team played host to the MAC­CRAY Wolverines at Ruth­ton last Thursday. The opening ceremony was held as the Minnesota Twins Community Fund awarded grant money to the baseball team. In the game itself the Wolverines, in the Knights’ opening game of the year, recorded an 8-2 win.

The Wolverines took ad­vantage of their first bat­ter getting hit by a pitch in both of the first two in­nings…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.