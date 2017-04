Pictured is the 2017 league champion Thomsen Hardware bowling team. From left—Jason Nielsen, Shawn Nelson, Chad Drake, Bob Sichmeller, Tylan Gylling and Travis Borresen. Winner of the Highest Average award for 2016-17 was Nelson with an average score of 198. Nelson also had the highest series with a 725. Drake was recognized for the highest game with a 279.

