Buffalo Ridge Wildcats gearing up for the 2017 season
April 20, 2017
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats are gearing up for the start of their 2017 season. The Wildcats are returning almost their entire offense from last season with the exception of two lineman who have retired. Their defense on the other hand are almost completely rebuilding after losing five of nine starters to retirement.
The Wildcats are looking forward to a host of new players to step up and fill these holes…
The Wildcats are looking forward to a host of new players to step up and fill these holes…