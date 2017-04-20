LBLIA restocks local lake with variety of fish

By Shelly Finzen

On Tuesday, April 11, Lake Benton Lake was restocked with game fish. Approximately 800 pounds, which is around 8,000 to 10,000 spawning adults, were dumped in the lake. The fish species included bluegills, black crappies, and yellow perch. The fish were raised and released by Bosek Fisheries out of Garfield. Since about 2007, the Lake Benton Lake Improvement Association, currently chaired by Sam Hedge, has hired the fishery to restock the lake. Bosek Fisheries has been here seven out of the last eight years.

According to Bosek, keeping the game fish count high will reduce the counts of rough fish in the lake…

