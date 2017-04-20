RTR girls compete at Marshall

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls participat­ed in the annual Marshall Invitational last Tuesday at the Marshall Golf Club. The weather, after a nice little snow on Monday, was quite nice for the 10 teams participating.

The Marshall girls shot the best round of the day with a 353. All the teams played 18 holes of golf. Bold finished second with a score of 355. LQPV was the third place team with a 18-hole total of 367. The RTR girls finished in sixth place with a four-player total of 439.

