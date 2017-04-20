RTR girls compete at Marshall
April 20, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls participated in the annual Marshall Invitational last Tuesday at the Marshall Golf Club. The weather, after a nice little snow on Monday, was quite nice for the 10 teams participating.
The Marshall girls shot the best round of the day with a 353. All the teams played 18 holes of golf. Bold finished second with a score of 355. LQPV was the third place team with a 18-hole total of 367. The RTR girls finished in sixth place with a four-player total of 439.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.