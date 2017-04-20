Ruthton baseball field receives funds



The Ruthton Baseball Club recently received $5,000 from the Minnesota Twins Community Fund’s Fields for Kids program to agri-lime and dugout upgrades. The field dedication took place before Thursday’s RTR/ MACCRAY baseball game. Pictured from left are Jake Fischer, Cameron Jorgensen, Athletic Director Daniel Bettin, School Board Chair Jeff Hansen, Ruthton Baseball Club President Brian Baartman, Head Coach Josh Fredrikson, Jared Baartman and Hunter Vanlerberge.

Filed under Community, Sports