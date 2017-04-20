State representative visits Tyler



Rep. Joe Schomacker (left) talked with Hope DAC Director Cathy Nelson and Jim Nichols on a visit to Tyler last week.

By Mark Wilmes

State Representative Joe Schomacker paid a visit to Hope DAC in Tyler last week. The DAC provides community-based day services for people with developmental disabilities, providing day training and habilitation services to individuals.

Schomacker toured the facility to see some of the work that is done by the clients.

Executive Director Cathy Nelson told the representative that the DAC provides crucial individualized care for their clients.

