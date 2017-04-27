Baseball Knights get that first win against RCW 6-4

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Baseball Team finally found out what the win column looked like as they would beat the Ren­ville County West Jaguars last Thursday in Ruthton. The weather conditions were very good for a foot­ball game.

The Jaguars had their hitting shoes on in the first inning as they would bunch four hits to score two runs off RTR starting pitcher Jake Fischer.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.