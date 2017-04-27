Boys place third at Fulda
April 27, 2017
By Mark Wilmes
The RTR Knights boys track team finished third at the Fulda Invitational on April 18 with a score of 66. The boys placed behind MCC (110.75) and Pipestone (97.75). The team received a first place finish from the 4×100 relay team of Garrett Kern, Chris Muecke, Jayden Strand, Tate Thooft.
The girls placed 12th out of 12 teams, with Pipestone taking first place honors.
