Knights lose tough one to TMB by score of 2-1
April 27, 2017
The Knights’ Kylea Baartman delivers a pitch to a TMB batter at last week’s home game against TMB.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The baseball Knights traveled to Tracy last Monday to play some ball in very nice weather conditions. The Panthers would score a run in their half of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie game. That was enough for the home team to pull out the win. The game was played in one hour and 45 minutes.
The visiting Knights scored first in this one. A infield single by Jake Fischer plus a sacrifice bunt by Payton Hess put Fischer on third base. A sacrifice fly by Hunter Vanlerberghe got the RBI.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |