Lady Knights drop two to TMB Panthers in Camden Conference play



Shortstop Morgan Johnson turns a double play during last week’s game against TMB.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

On a cold and rather windy day last Tuesday the RTR Softball Team hosted the TMB Panthers in a doubleheader. The Panthers would sweep the Knights in both games by the same score, 4-0.

The first game went by rather quickly as neither pitcher issued many free passes. Kylea Baartman started and finished in the circle for the Lady Knights…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.