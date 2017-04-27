RTR looks at technology changes



The RTR School Board continues to deal with issues involving the 1903 building and the deteriorating chimney on the high school campus.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Principal Daniel Bettin talked to the school board about the future of technology in the RTR district at last week’s monthly meeting in Russell. In recent years, the district has provided a Dell Venue computer device to each of the students. Bettin said that thousands of dollars have been spent on repairing and re­placing the units.

“Screens have been broken,” Bettin said. “Devices have been lost. There has been abuse and destruction of devices with many excuses for the damage.”

