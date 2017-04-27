Swanson winner in Creating Spaces Writing Contest



Creative Writing winner Casey Swanson.

The 13th annual Creating Spaces Writing Contest is to encourage the love of language and writing for all students and as a way to recognize the tal­ented young writers in south­west and west central Minne­sota. SWWC and SMSU Creative Writing Department have partnered to make this event possible. Students from 16 area school districts and many individual students partici­pated in the 13th annual Cre­ating Spaces Writing Contest. There were 194 student par­ticipants, who submitted 2,845 entries in poetry, fiction, and/or non-fiction categories. SM­SU’s Creative Writing Program handled the preliminary judg­ing. Final judging was done by SMSU English Department fac­ulty: Poetry – Professor Steve Pacheco, Fiction – Professor Judy Wilson, and Non-Fiction – Ruthe Thompson.

Winning from our area was Casey Swanson, an RTR 7th grader. Casey is the daughter of Melissa Swanson and the late Chuck Swanson, of Russell.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.