Thomsen Hardware has new look



United Hardware District Manager Craig Lamb of Chaska, left, presented Brenda and Bob Sichmeller with a Certificate of Recognition for their Grand Re-opening.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Thomsen Hardware owners Bob and Brenda Sichmeller of Tyler recently received a Cer­tificate of Achievement from United Hardware for their re­cent layout changes to the local hardware store. The company, which operates under several trade names, including Trust­worthy Hardware, recognized the Sichmellers for completing the first two steps of their Steps to Achieving Retail Success (STARS) program.

The changes included a new floor plan and re-merchandise set for their store…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.