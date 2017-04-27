Track teams place 4th at MCC

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR Knights track teams traveled to Slayton to compete in the Rebel Relays on April 20. Both teams finished in fourth place. The boys received first place finishes from Jayden Strand in the 200 meters; Garrett Kern, Chris Muecke, Jayden Strand and Tate Thooft in the 4×100; Evan Swanson in the shot put and Chris Muecke in the high jump.

