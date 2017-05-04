Help save the Tyler Bandshell



The Tyler Lions Club is kicking off a fund drive to help restore the bandshell in downtown Tyler.

The Tyler Lions Club is asking for your help. The Tyler Bandshell is in need of repair and, as a community project, the Lions Club has accepted the challenge of trying to restore this unique structure. The interior part of the bandshell has holes and cracks in the walls and is in need of a new coat of paint.

The Lions Club is asking for financial support from community members who have an interest in saving this unique structure…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.