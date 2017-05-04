May Day storm dumps several inches of snow in Lincoln County



Several inches of snow arrived overnight Sunday into Monday as a widespread late winter storm passed through the area. There are hopes for using these golf carts later this week at the Tyler Golf Course as temperatures are forecast to rebound to around 70 degrees by the weekend.

By Shelly Finzen

An unusual spring storm dumped between four and six inches of snow across Lincoln County Sunday night into Monday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, Tyler, Hendricks and Lake Benton each received four inches officially; however, locals reported more than six inches unofficially.

Because of the inclement weather and dangerous road conditions, the Lake Benton and RTR School Districts closed for the day on Monday…

Signs were hopeful on Monday that Robyn Lampert’s tulips survived the snow on Tyler Street.