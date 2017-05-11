Back-to-back first place



RTR’s 6th grade JO Volleyball team—from left to right in front are Ainsley Novak, Ella Hesse and Eryn Kraft; in back are Coach Katelyne Alderson, Whitney Bruns, Kyah Ellefson, Maddison Lawrence and Halle Gravley. On April 22 they placed first in the silver bracket at the Edgerton JO Volleyball Tournament. On April 29 they placed first in the gold bracket at the North Country Region Volleyball Tournament, 12’s division, in Huron, South Dakota.

