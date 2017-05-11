Baseball Knights beat LQPV, but lose to Dawson-Boyd

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Knights trav­eled to Madison last Fri­day to play some baseball against the LQPV Eagles. Jared Baartman was on the top of his game, pitch­ing the Knights to a solid 8 to 4 victory over the home team.

Jared would pitch six very good innings, allow­ing only one run, two hits and striking out four Eagle batters. The Eagles did score three runs in their fi­nal time at bat against the Knight bull pen…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.