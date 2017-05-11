Baseball Knights beat LQPV, but lose to Dawson-Boyd
May 11, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Knights traveled to Madison last Friday to play some baseball against the LQPV Eagles. Jared Baartman was on the top of his game, pitching the Knights to a solid 8 to 4 victory over the home team.
Jared would pitch six very good innings, allowing only one run, two hits and striking out four Eagle batters. The Eagles did score three runs in their final time at bat against the Knight bull pen…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.