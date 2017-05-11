Brett Thooft

Jan. 30, 1981 – May 1, 2017

Brett Alan Thooft, age 36, died on Monday, May 1. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, May 8 at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visitation was Monday at the funeral home, 12-2 p.m.

Brett was born Jan. 30, 1981 in Edina to Antho­ny and Dawn (Wellberg) Thooft. Brett was raised and received his educa­tion in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, graduating from Washington High School in 1999. While in high school Brett fell in love with Lind­say Van Engen. Brett and Lindsay were married in 2009 at Central Baptist Church in Sioux Falls and were blessed with three children, Briahnna, Bailee and Mason.

Brett worked in the construction industry for many years; most recently at Brooks Construction in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Brett enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Above all, he loved spend­ing time with his children. Brett was a kind soul with a soft heart.

Grateful for having shared his life are his fa­ther Anthony (Deb Nelson) Thooft of Woodbury; his mother Dawn Anderson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; high school sweetheart Lindsay Thooft of Tea, South Dakota; three chil­dren—Briahnna, Bailee and Mason Thooft of Tea, South Dakota; sister Bran­di Thooft of Minneapolis; niece Kayla Christensen of Minneapolis; two half-brothers, Taylor Thooft of Mobile, Alabama and Justin Thooft of San Jose, Califor­nia; maternal grandmoth­er Ann Svendsen of Tyler and paternal grandmother Bonnie Thooft of Tyler; step-father Roger Ander­son of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and step-mother Laura Nelsen of Randolph; and a host of other rela­tives and friends. He was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Fritz Thooft and Darwin Wellberg.

